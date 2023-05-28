MORE than 2,200 Scots have been waiting for two years or more for "life-changing" orthopaedic surgery - with more than 200 having been on the list for at least three years, new figures showed.
With First Minister Humza Yousaf having previously pledged action in the NHS to reduce long waits, Labour said his time as health secretary had left a legacy of "broken promises and missed targets".
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie insisted it was "unacceptable" for patients to have to wait years, sometimes in "excruciating pain" for operations.
Data provided by Health Secretary Michael Matheson showed there were 43,681 people waiting for orthopaedic procedures - such as hip and knee replacements - at the end of last year.
READ MORE: Starmer plans to block all new North Sea oil and gas developments
This included 2,207 patients who had been waiting two years or more, and 225 who had been on the list for at least three years.
The number having the longest waits of three years or more was up from 93 at the end of June 2022, however, the number waiting two years or more was higher then, at 2,609.
But Labour highlighted Mr Yousaf's pledge from July 2022, when as health secretary he had promised to end two-year waits for inpatient and day case treatment in "most specialities" by the end of September that year.
Ms Baillie said: "Last year, Humza Yousaf made a promise to end long waits in orthopaedic surgery - one year on and that promise has clearly been broken.
READ MORE: DRS: Firms spend £300m to handle glass in scheme which may be axed
"Instead of making good on this promise, thousands are still waiting over two years to receive life-changing treatment - leaving thousands of Scots living in pain and desperation."
She added: "It is simply unacceptable that patients are being asked to live in excruciating pain for years while awaiting treatment.
"It's all too clear that Humza Yousaf spent more time as health secretary plotting for the top job than honouring his promise to Scots living in pain.
"This is Humza's legacy as health secretary: broken promises and missed targets."
Ms Baillie insisted that the current Health Secretary must "tackle this issue head on and make right the wrongs of Humza Yousaf's tenure as health secretary."
A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We must recognise the enormous impact the pandemic has had on our health service, with the pausing of all non-emergency treatment inevitably leading to planned care delays and an increase in waiting times.
"We continue to work closely with NHS boards to maximise capacity and reduce the length of time people are waiting for appointments and treatment.
"We know that challenges remain and there are still unacceptable waits in some specialities, including orthopaedics, but we are determined to provide the support necessary to drive improvements in these specialities.
"Four national treatment centres will open this year including NTC-Fife which opened in March, and NTC-Highland in April.
"These centres will provide significant additional protected capacity for orthopaedic, ophthalmic and diagnostic procedures."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here