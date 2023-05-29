Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren has broken his silence after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.
Jim Goodwin's side needed a miracle on the final day to see them escape automatic relegation and reach the play-off spot.
However, defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park ensured United remained rooted to the bottom of the table and relegated for next season.
Ahead of the final day, Ogren handed Goodwin a two-year deal as manager at Tannadice - and the chairman insisted he remains "fully committed" to United even after dropping out of the top flight.
In a statement on the club website, Ogren commented: "Everyone associated with Dundee United Football Club is hugely disappointed with today’s confirmation of relegation from the cinch Premiership.
"This season started with such hope and excitement, but quite clearly, results and performances have not been good enough throughout the campaign. Mistakes have been made, hard lessons have been learned, and we all take ownership of our accountability. We have let our supporters down.
"The outcome is that we will now play in the cinch Championship next season. While today is a desperately sad occasion for us all, we can now accelerate the work to ensure Dundee United returns to the top league as soon as possible.
"The first act was to secure Jim Goodwin as Manager, and we can now begin the process of recruiting and rebuilding a squad to take on the challenges ahead.
"I want to reassure supporters, partners, and our staff that I remain fully committed to the club’s continued growth and ensuring its sustainability at the highest level.
"Our fans have been sensational in their continued backing, which is never taken for granted. Your ongoing passion and energy will drive us forward and give us momentum. We will work tirelessly to bring you success, excitement and a return to Premiership football as soon as possible."
