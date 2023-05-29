Dundee have announced Tony Docherty as their new manager.
After a long search the Dens Park club have opted to bring the 52-year-old in from Kilmarnock, where he was assistant to Derek McInnes.
A club statement read: "Tony is a man who has vast experience in football and has a wealth of knowledge of the Scottish game. After a full and thorough search process, Tony was the outstanding candidate. He has gained great respect as a coach and knows what is required to be successful in Scotland’s top flight.
"After his playing career finished Tony became an SFA Development Officer and then moved into coaching at club level. Firstly, with Falkirk and then Dundee United, before teaming up with Derek McInnes in 2007. Their partnership began at St Johnstone, then Bristol City, Aberdeen, and Kilmarnock, where Tony has joined us from. Together McInnes and Docherty achieved the first division title, three second-place finishes in the Scottish Premier League, a Scottish League Cup, and a Championship title."
Dundee Managing Director John Nelms said: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically. Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”
Technical Director Gordon Strachan added: “Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football, at a number of clubs alongside Derek. I had the privilege to witness Tony’s coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team. We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league, and that’s what we need. I’m thrilled we’ve got Tony onboard.”
