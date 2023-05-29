The Hampden boss led the national team to victories over Cyprus and Spain in the opening fixtures in Euro Group A. And attention now turns to a trip to Norway before facing Georgia in Glasgow.

Clarke is without Che Adams for the matches through injury with Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet handed call-ups.

Blackburn defender Dom Hyam first called up in March is also included in the squad list.

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland.

