Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad ahead of the Euro qualifiers against Norway and Georgia.
The Hampden boss led the national team to victories over Cyprus and Spain in the opening fixtures in Euro Group A. And attention now turns to a trip to Norway before facing Georgia in Glasgow.
Clarke is without Che Adams for the matches through injury with Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet handed call-ups.
Blackburn defender Dom Hyam first called up in March is also included in the squad list.
Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.
Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney.
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.
Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland.
