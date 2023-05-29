The American singer and the E Street Band will perform at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 30.

Yet some dedicated fans were seen taking up prime positions as early as Monday morning.

Armed with camping chairs and Bruce Springsteen merchandise, the Born to Run enthusiasts appear ready for the long wait.

They will remain dry throughout their queuing, according to the latest forecast, but they are set for a day in the sun with balmy highs of 19C.

Fans have placed merchandise on surrounding gates. (Image: Supplied)

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen in Edinburgh 1981: The Boss makes his bow in Scotland

The stadium will not open until 4.30pm on Tuesday, but ticket holders will be allowed to enter the West Fan Village at 3.30pm.

It will be an even longer wait until fans get to see the 73-year-old star who is not expected to take to stage until after 7.30pm.

The Edinburgh stadium has kept busy in recent weeks with music lovers as it hosted both Beyoncé and Harry Styles one week after the other.

The Murrayfield performance will kick off the 'Dancing in the Dark' singer's UK leg of his tour with further performances due south of the border.

Springsteen released his 0th album 'Letter to You' back in 2020 but was unable to tour due to the pandemic.