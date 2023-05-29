The exits of Aberdeen-bound skipper Nicky Devlin, defender Jack Fitzwater and midfielder Stephane Omeonga had already been confirmed.

The Lions have also released full-back Jackson Longridge and winger Jake Kabia, who spent the season on loan at Morton and Queen of the South.

Keeper Brian Schwake is on his way out as well but could help the West Lothian outfit rake in a substantial six-figure development fee if his training stint with Brighton wins him a dream move to the English Premier League.

But, with others still under contract being told they do not have a future at Almondvale and will not even train with the first-team squad, Martindale’s overhaul will not stop there as he bids to improve on the late-season collapse that saw them finish eighth.

He said: “It goes without saying that I offer my thanks and very best wishes to those players moving on this summer.

“I’ve spoken to other players still under contract with the club and explained that some won’t be in my plans next season and that they are free to speak with other clubs if the opportunity arises.

“They have been told their game-time is going to be limited next season.

“They probably won’t be in training with the group and it is best for them and the group if they move on.”

