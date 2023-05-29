The actor is an honorary patron of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh, which is undergoing a major refurbishment designed to secure its future.

He narrates a video flythrough digital animation of how the theatre will look when the work is finished.

The redevelopment has been hit by rising costs and, despite a large fundraising campaign, a further £1.5 million is needed to see it to completion.

Cox said: “The King’s is vital to the Scottish theatre ecology and a key touring venue which brings a variety of genres to the central belt; not to mention a source of comfort and joy in panto season.

“It is now undergoing an exciting redevelopment, bringing her into the 21st century, addressing access problems, and preserving her future as a beating cultural heart for generations to come.

“It’s essential that we do these works now to protect one of Edinburgh’s historic gems.

“Please support the King’s Future today.”

Artist's impression issued by Capital Theatres of how The King's Theatre will look following a redevelopment (Image: PA)

The redevelopment will see a new cafe created in the Tollcross theatre, as well as new bars and improved seating.

It is expected to cost £35.6 million altogether with reopening expected in the summer of 2025.

The council-owned venue is run by the charity Capital Theatres.

Chief executive Fiona Gibson said: “Now the project is under way it’s hugely inspiring to watch the flythrough which hints at the vital new life the redevelopment will bring to our beloved King’s Theatre.

“The cafe will open up the building by day for the local community of Tollcross; the improved access will make it a truly democratic space; there’ll be greater comfort and excellent hospitality; an inspirational creative engagement space; and a stage to welcome an even greater variety of performances.

“We’re incredibly grateful for so much support and there’s still lots of opportunities to support the King’s Future and be part of its rejuvenation.”