The former Hearts and Scotland defender joined the Lions in January following the exit of assistant-manager Marvin Bartley for Queen of the South.

However, the 38-year-old, who moved into coaching with Raith Rovers before retiring as a player last summer, penned only a short-term deal and has been the victim of Livi’s cost-cutting.

Martindale has previously stated the West Lothian club will need to find £200,000 of savings this summer following the club’s previous deficit and their failure to make the more lucrative top-six after the split.

He said: “I want to go on record thanking Christophe for all his hard work this season. He has been the ultimate professional since he joined the coaching staff.

“Unfortunately, the club posted significant financial losses last year and I know I have to make cuts across the footballing department.

“If we had the resources to keep Christophe here it would have been a no-brainer. So, reluctantly, we will see Christophe move on, through need rather than want.”

Berra is hopeful his short stint working under Martindale, who has previously seen both Dougie Imrie and Bartley leave his coaching team for manager’s jobs, will help him in his future career.

He said: “Firstly, I would like the thank the manager for asking me to join his backroom staff back in January.

“Personally, the last six months have been a great experience, one which will hold me in good stead going forward and pursuing my career in coaching and management.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the staff and players for making me so welcome from day one. I wish the club and everyone involved the very best going forward.”