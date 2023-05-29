A wildlife park in Scotland has held a birthday party for three snow leopard cubs as they turn one.
Highland Wildlife Park is home to five snow leopards; Animesh and Koshi and their three cubs, Maya, Padme and Yashin.
The trio were born on May 28 last year, and the park celebrated their first birthday with decorated boxes and a giant number one-shaped piñata full of their favourite tasty treats, and some hair from the park’s Bactrian camels for enrichment.
Enrichment, like different sights, smells and experiences, is an important part of the animals' daily care at the park, encouraging them to be more active and improving their mental and physical wellbeing.
Judith van de Voorde, senior carnivore keeper at Highland Wildlife Park, said, “We are all thrilled to wish Maya, Padme and Yashin a happy first birthday. They have settled in so well and are incredibly popular with visitors and staff alike, with their distinct personalities capturing hearts over the last year.
Like all the animals in our care, our snow leopards play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help. Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”
Native to the mountain ranges of South and Central Asia, including the Himalayas, snow leopards are threatened due to a decline in available prey and conflict with local farmers. Thankfully, they are now protected throughout much of their native range.
