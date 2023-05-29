The west of Scotland is expected to experience the UK's hottest day of the year on Tuesday. according to Met Office predictions.
It comes after Sunday broke Saturday’s record, with Plymouth seeing 24.4C.
Forecasters are expecting temperatures to reach 25C in “one of two spots … most likely across West Scotland” on Tuesday, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said.
He said: “But after that we’re expecting temperatures just to subside just a little as we move forward towards the middle and end of the week.”
Mr Stroud said temperatures will remain “generally above average” but not meet “heatwave criteria”.
He said: “We’ve got high pressure sending across at the moment, which is bringing dry and settled weather and some late spring, early summer sunshine.
“We’re expecting similar conditions for the rest of the week and into next weekend and probably beyond. So an extended spell of dry and settled weather.”
Mr Stroud said May has been “very dry” and with “just slightly more than half the normal amount of rainfall we would actually expect”.
