There’s nothing that signifies the countdown to the summer months in Glasgow quite like the sight of a beer garden that’s heaving with crowds who are desperate to squeeze every last second out of a glimpse of sunshine.
With warm weather set to continue throughout the weekend, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best outdoor drinking areas in the city to make the most of the longer evenings.
West Side Tavern
Dumbarton Road
It’s the Westside Tavern’s first summer in business after setting up shop next to the Kelvinhall Subway Station late last year.
The ‘watering hole and eatery’ from the team behind the Locale on North Street is modelled on a New York dive bar with an industrial-looking backyard space complete with a scattering of flame heaters for when the night inevitably begins to cool.
For drinks? A Pina Colada ‘Tap tail’ with Bacardi Caribbean Spice, Bacardi Coconut, pineapple and coconut is sunshine in a sip.
And if a food menu full of sharing pizzas and Italian small plates is calling to you, take a look at what The Herald’s own Ron Mackenna had to say about a visit to the Tavern, here.
Chinaski’s
North Street
Often hailed as one of the best outdoor drinking spaces in Glasgow city centre, and rightly so.
The dark and moody gastropub in Charing Cross takes inspiration from the work of American writer Charles Bukowski, and leads to a cosy courtyard split across two levels.
Anyone feeling the almost tropical effects of 20-degree heat should turn to their cocktail menu for the latest seasonal creations, best enjoyed outdoors.
Secession
Great Western Road
A new addition to the West End, Secession finds a home within the former Lansdowne Church on Great Western Road which also houses the Webster’s Theatre and Bar.
Named after the Vienna Secession art movement, the space is filled with fascinating nods to the 19th building’s past while a sun-facing outdoor area makes for the perfect people watching spot.
Sharing platters and cocktails are the order of the day with a summer barbecue reportedly planned for every weekend of the season.
West Brewery
Glasgow Green
The grade A-listed Templeton Building which overlooks Glasgow Green takes direct inspiration from Doge’s Palace in Venice and was once the home of James Templeton's carpet factory.
These days, however, it is used for an eclectic mix of apartments, office spaces and the WEST Brewery bar and restaurant.
If you're fast enough to nab one of their picnic benches order a pint of malty Heidi-Weisse which has unexpected, but thoroughly enjoyable, tasting notes of both banana and clove.
The Rum Shack
Pollokshaws Road
Trains to and from Queen’s Park Station frequently rumble past this bar and kitchen which serves a Caribbean menu of rich Dutch Pots and Jerk spices.
Their back garden-style space feels far away from the busy pavements of Pollokshaws Road which see sun-starved Southsiders scrambling for an outdoor seat in the warmer months.
Brel
Ashton Lane
For those who can’t resist the draw of Instagram-friendly fairy lights and firepits, Brel on Ashton Lane is a fail-safe bet with an impressive range of Belgian bottled beer.
The bar’s sizeable outdoor area attracts a huge level of interest any time blue skies appear with the opportunity to go all out kitsch by booking for an al fresco s’more toasting session.
The Ark
North Fredrick Street
The favourite choice of many a Glasgow student, The Ark has recently undergone a full refurbishment and boasts ‘the biggest beer garden in the city centre’.
It’s cheap and cheerful with a surprisingly decent vegan menu for anyone who is struggling to accommodate clashing dietary requests.
BAaD
Calton Entry
Benefiting hugely from the vibrant atmosphere of the neighbouring Barras Market in the city’s East End, BAaD has a substantial 'yard' area that comes alive in the summer months.
Live music is a regular fixture at the casual space which makes use of shipping containers to create a blistering sun trap.
The Ubiquitous Chip
Asthon Lane
It’s far from a boozy beer garden, but the Rooftop Terrace at the Ubiquitous Chip has earned its reputation as a Glasgow institution for a reason.
The intimate space nestled into the rooftops of Ashton Lane is the only one of its kind in the West End with a covering on standby in case the weather should turn.
Malones
Sauchiehall Lane
Somewhat of a hidden gem in the heart of Glasgow, tackling a few flights of stairs at Malones on Sauchiehall Lane will lead you to an urban roof terrace.
Ideal for city centre office workers who have spent the day wishing they had been set up with a pint in hand instead glued to their desks.
