JAMIE McGRATH admits he doesn't know what the future holds for him, but insists Jim Goodwin is the man to take Dundee United straight back up.

The Tannadice side saw their three-year stint in the top flight come to an end yesterday after their fifth and final defeat after the split at Motherwell saw them relegated.

McGrath's loan spell from Wigan ended too and he still has two years left of his two-year deal with Wihan, who will play English league One football next season.

Goodwin just signed a new deal at Tannadice and has already admitted he will be the architect of a serious cull of players next season in the Championship.

And McGrath insists he's the man to be trusted to bring United straight back up.

He said: "The manager is the right man, one hundred percent.

"He’s the man to bring the club back to the Premiership where it belongs.

"He’s already given a stern talking-to to us about next season and whoever wants to be there and who doesn’t. I am one hundred percent convinced he’s the right man for the job and will get the club back again.

"Judging from my time at St Mirren, we had a team that worked its socks off and bought into what he wanted to do. We had decent success doing that.

“So that’s what I expect next season, something like that and everyone giving their all.

“Hopefully the gaffer can bring the team back up.

"I am not too sure what’s on the horizon for me. Obviously, I didn’t envisage what has happened here this season so I have been trying to get over that in the last few days.

"Whatever happens in the summer happens, I’ve not really thought about it. The last few days since relegation was on us I’ve thought about that and nothing else.

"I’ll take a few weeks off and then see what’s happening.”

And McGrath admits United haven't been good enough defensively.

He said: "One thing we were big on at St Mirren was being solid at the back and going from there.

"It stems from the top and works all the way down, so I am not here to point the blame at anyone. It’s a collective game and we all have to take responsibility.

"But next season, for sure, it’s something the gaffer will want to eradicate and make the team more solid.

“We tried to bring that element to our game so it wasn’t for the want of trying. We know ourselves that is what was probably missing.

“We’re gutted we couldn’t do enough to keep us up. But over the course of the season, we haven’t been good enough, we have not been consistent enough.

“We have had a few ups but too many downs and we could never recover from giving ourselves an uphill task. Overall it has been a very, very disappointing season. It has been demoralising.

"We have tried everything to turn it around, left no stone unturned. We have gone through three managers as well and every one of them tried their best.

"But for whatever reason, and I can’t put my finger on it, we just couldn’t do it. I have had so many sleepless nights thinking about it, thinking how we could get better.

"We have shown on our day that we’re capable of beating anyone but that consistency hasn’t been there. It’s hard to pinpoint it, all I can say is as a collective it hasn’t been good enough.”

“The gaffer made it crystal clear after the Motherwell game that next season will be a huge challenge. There will be pressure on the shoulders to win games every week.

"Nobody can rock into next season thinking it’s going to be a walk in the park. Everyone will have to be ready for it."