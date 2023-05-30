Dundee United have confirmed their squad departure list after their relegation to the Scottish Championship was confirmed on Sunday.
Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Liam Smith will all leave the club this summer as their contracts end.
Loanees Jamie McGrath and Loick Ayina will return to their parent clubs, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.
A club statement added: "Dundee United wish to thank all six players departing for their efforts in Tangerine and wishes them all the best for the future."
The news comes as United boss Jim Goodwin was handed a two-year deal at Tannadice.
He said: "I'm really pleased to have been able to get things agreed with the club. I'm also incredibly grateful to the chairman and the rest of the board for offering me the position in the first place.
"This is a terrific football club with a great history and there are a lot of things to be positive about, albeit we've had a difficult season.
"It is now my job to make the necessary changes to ensure the club improves and moves forward in the right manner. Every decision I make during my time at Dundee United will be in the best interests of the club.
"Recruitment is pivotal at any football club. I recognise where the weaknesses have been this season and understand the key areas we need to improve and strengthen in the summer. I think that's something for the supporters to look forward to.
"I'm extremely grateful to the Dundee United faithful for the welcome they have given me - I just want to repay them with a team they look forward to coming to watch and can be proud of."
Cheif executive Luigi Capuano added: "We're delighted to secure Jim's services for the upcoming two seasons.
"As a club, we believed it was important to have him in place as soon as possible to allow the crucial rebuilding process to begin ahead of the 2023/24 season immediately.
"Since his initial appointment in March, Jim has been an example of professionalism, displaying all of the key attributes we feel are necessary to lead the football club and deliver on-field success in the future."
