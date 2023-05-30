Roads in Glasgow City Centre will be sealed off as filming gets under way for a new BBC thriller.
Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders fame and Alexandra Roach will lead the cast of the six-part series, Nightsleeper, which has been created by BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather.
Produced by Euston Films the series will see passengers battling to save themselves during a sleeper train journey from Glasgow to London, in a show described as a modern twist on the runaway train genre.
A number of City Centre roads will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles as film crews assemble from 3pm on June 7 to 5am on June 9.
Full list of closures:
From 3pm on June 7 until 5am June 9
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Wellington Lane between West Campbell Street and its termination point east of Wellington Street
Wellington Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street
Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and its termination point east of Wellington Street
West Campbell Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street
From 10pm on June 8 until 6pm June 9
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Wellington Lane between West Campbell Street and its termination point east of Wellington Street
From 10pm on June 8 until 6am June 9
Temporary Prohibition of vehicle movements by traffic management stop and hold (2 minute maximum hold)
Wellington Street prior to Wellington Lane
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here