Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders fame and Alexandra Roach will lead the cast of the six-part series, Nightsleeper, which has been created by BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather.

Produced by Euston Films the series will see passengers battling to save themselves during a sleeper train journey from Glasgow to London, in a show described as a modern twist on the runaway train genre.

A number of City Centre roads will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles as film crews assemble from 3pm on June 7 to 5am on June 9.

Full list of closures:

From 3pm on June 7 until 5am June 9

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Wellington Lane between West Campbell Street and its termination point east of Wellington Street

Wellington Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and its termination point east of Wellington Street

West Campbell Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street

From 10pm on June 8 until 6pm June 9

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Wellington Lane between West Campbell Street and its termination point east of Wellington Street

From 10pm on June 8 until 6am June 9

Temporary Prohibition of vehicle movements by traffic management stop and hold (2 minute maximum hold)

Wellington Street prior to Wellington Lane



