The city is due to become a giant racetrack as thousands of cyclists show off their pedal powers, and onlookers will be able to watch as they speed by for free.

But traffic restrictions mean roads will be closed across the city on the days the races take place, and also while the course is being set up.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect when the games begin:

Road Race Circuit Closures 4-8 August & 12-13 August:

Road closures on the Road Race City Centre Circuit will come into effect from 0001hrs, Friday 4 August until 2359hrs, Tuesday 8 August and then again on 0001hrs, Saturday 12 August until 2359hrs, Sunday 13 August.

With the course stretching across Glasgow’ nerve centre, Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street, Bath Street, St Vincent Street and a section of Argyle Street will be closed along with many of their entry points.

In the West End, Hillhead and areas in and around Kelvingrove Park alongside the art museum will form part of the course.

The route takes in Byres Road, University Avenue, Great George Street and Gibson Street. Some roads such as Royal Terrace, Clairmont Gardens and Woodside Place will also be shut off.

In the east end of the city, Glasgow Green will be surrounded between August 4 - 8 by the race route but will not have roads closed but streets connecting to the park will be shut.

Greendykes Street and Turnbull Street which are to the west of the park will be closed for four days with other interlinking streets being affected.

Mixed Team Time Trial Race Route Friday 4 August Tuesday 8 August.

Road closures on the Mixed Team Time Trial Race Route will come into effect from 0001hrs, Friday 4 August until 2359hrs, Tuesday 8 August.

This event will also take place across the city – covering an era stretching from the banks of the Clyde near Bridgeton to Kelvinside.

Closures will include those roads already covered by the Road race, as well as Great Western Road as far as Clevenden Road.

The centre of the West end – Park Circus, Lyndoch Street, Woodlands Road and Kelvin Way, will also be form part of the route.

This will mean the closure pf many adjacent roads and connecting routes.

What are the organisers saying?

A spokesperson for Get Ready Glasgow, said : "The free to view road race events during the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be a real highlight of our sporting calendar with stars from across the continent competing. The great road races of France, Spain and Italy all showcase their cities and countryside to massive audiences, and these events will do the same for Glasgow and our neighbours.

“They will have an impact on movement around the city centre and west end, on competition days, and on the days before, as restrictions and closures come into effect.

“Traffic management measures and road closures are needed to build the road courses and facilitate the safe delivery of the races for participants, spectators and business as usual operations, in the city.

“Similar to previous years when the city has hosted comparable events, we will tell our businesses and residents everything they need to know and how they can plan ahead for event time, via the Get Ready Glasgow campaign. The campaign uses a variety of means to tell people how we will keep the city open for business and moving during the event.

“We are working over the next few months to make sure our businesses and residents are prepared, able to get involved, and enjoy our city’s time at the centre of the sporting world, in August.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken, said: “We are excited to see the full road race routes now announced for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. Glasgow’s iconic George Square, in the heart of the city centre, will provide the exciting, fast finishing straight for most of the Elite races, and before that the athletes will take in laps of the city centre circuit designed to be technically challenging, while showcasing the city to the global tv audience.”

“These races will be a real highlight of our sporting calendar with stars from across the world competing, and of course including these events as part of the competition schedule gives local, national and international sports fans and visitors a fantastic opportunity to see elite riders race past their doorsteps, this summer - for free.”