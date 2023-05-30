In seven matches in charge at Tynecastle after Robbie Neilson's dismissal, Naismith has earned two wins, three draws and two losses.

It's a fairly average points return until all the factors are considered with five matches in the split, a wrong red card against Peter Haring, Alex Cochrane sent off against Hibs and Celtic and the minor matter of a brawl after the final match of the season.

It has been quite the introduction, but Gordon reckons former team-mate Naismith has acquitted himself as well as he could have done.

"He’s done very well," said Gordon. "There isn’t a great deal more he could have done.

"There is a lot that went against us in that time, in terms of red cards and things that have been sent to try him and he has managed to come out the other side so personally I think he can be very happy with how he has handled the seven games."

The weekend's draw with Hibs is the most recent incident to face Naismith with tensions boiling over at full-time as Hearts secured fourth spot in the league. Naismith and Hibs boss Lee Johnson clashed at full-time with players, coaches and backroom staff quickly involved in the on-pitch rammy.

"I don’t know what was going on," said Gordon of the wild full-time scenes. "I think everybody was trying to hold everybody else back. I don’t think there was actually anything happening. I didn’t see anything.

"There were so many people in one place but nothing actually happened. It got blown up a little more than what it was. "Everything was fine. There were no real problems and the players were fine coming off the pitch and going up the tunnel.

"It was a case of high tension in a very important game but nothing really going on."

And on the hot water bottle launched in Johnson's direction from the home dugout, Gordon added: "I never saw that one. [I had] No idea what was going on.

"It was a crazy match. Not a great deal of football was played and it was 100mph in a game with a lot at stake.

"It was the difference between fourth and fifth, and it wasn’t just the bragging rights, but in terms of Europe and players’ bonuses in relation to the finishing position.

"So, yeah, there was a lot on the game. It was always going to be a feisty one, with everyone giving 100 percent."

Gordon has been in the unique position of watching Naismith's trial run as Hearts boss from the sidelines through injury, however, the club captain is confident the Tynecastle squad would welcome the caretaker role being made permanent.

“It is possible," he said when quizzed on whether Naismith could be the man to lead Hearts to where the club strives to be.

"He showed a lot in the seven games that if he does get the opportunity I think everyone will be working really hard in pre-season to continue the development Naisy has already put in.

“As far as the players are concerned I’m sure they would like that and to try and improve on where they were.

“I think he did well and whatever happens he can hold his head high because he did everything that was asked of him.

“The players really tried to buy into what he was looking for us to do so I think the players would be happy with that.

“It’s down to the board now to make the decision they think best for going forward.”

On Naismith's transition from knowing him as a player to becoming a manager in his own right, Gordon added: "I think he’s been very good. He thinks about the game, he is very intense and he knows exactly what he wants.

"He has been so enthusiastic about it. It has been a massive opportunity for him to step up from the B Team and I think that was a great learning curve as well - being the actual manager of a team and not just part of a coaching staff.

"He was responsible for that so he has already got experience of doing those things before he moved up to the first team. "Everybody within the whole club has been very impressed."

Craig Gordon was speaking at Camstradden Primary, in Drumchapel, as part of the Scottish FA’s Week of Football. Pupils took part in a creative writing competition called When I Played For Scotland, as part of Learning Through Football - a Scottish FA programme designed to support teaching and learning through the context of the national game. It is used by pupils and school across Scotland.