THE launch of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone is under question as the city council waits the outcome of court action this morning.
A media call organised by Glasgow City Council this morning to publicise the start of enforcement, due to start on June 1, was cancelled at the eleventh hour as a court of session hearing was confirmed.
A motor trade repair firm from the Townhead area of the city, which sits inside Glasgow's LEZ zone, is taking the local authority to court claiming the move will put them out of business.
Patons Accident Repair Centre, a 60-year-old firm, said the LEZ could wipe out more than one-third of its business as it deals with a high volume of non-compliant vehicles.
This morning at the court of session it will attempt to secure an interim order to halt the enforcement phase of the LEZ to allow a judicial review.
From tomorrow, if the LEZ does go ahead, petrol vehicles that are not compliant with Euro4 standards, generally those registered before 2006, will not be allowed to enter the zone.
For diesel vehicles it is Euro6 which is mostly before 2015.
If a vehicle does not meet the LEZ standards it is not allowed into the zone which is the city centre from the River Clyde in the south, High Street/Saltmarket in the east and the M8 to the north and west.
Glasgow City Council is introducing the LEZ in a bid to improve health outcomes in the city by reducing pollution and increasing the use of public transport.
A 2022 study of the impact of London’s LEZ and ULEZ by the University of York found that LEZ reduced limiting health problems by seven per cent COPD by 14.5% and sick leave by 17% and that ULEZ reduced the number of health conditions by 22.5%.
