Three members of the club’s first team squad will depart this summer, including winger Aiden McGeady.

The former Celtic man made 14 appearances at Easter Road and set up two goals during his time in Edinburgh.

On his departure, McGeady commented: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”

This summer also calls time on Kevin Dabrowski’s six-year spell with the club. The now 24-year-old goalkeeper progressed through Hibs’ youth ranks and made seven first team appearances.

“Hibs will always mean a lot to me,” said Dabrowski. “I had a special relationship with the supporters and will always be thankful for the way they welcomed me into the club. I wish everyone at Hibs nothing but the best in the future.”

Finally, Mikey Devlin has also departed the capital city club after making just one appearance.

“I’d like to thank the manager and the staff for building me back up and allowing me to trust my body again,” said Devlin.

“I was going through a challenging time, so I’m so grateful for that. I’d also like to thank the lads for the way they welcomed me in; it was a great dressing room to be a part of.”

A club statement added: "Hibernian FC would also like to thank CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe, and Mykola Kuharevich who return to their parent clubs. As mentioned by Lee Johnson in the media, the Club are exploring the options to retain some of the loans.

"Young forward Ethan Laidlaw has been offered a new deal by the Club. Whilst, goalkeeper Tom Carter and full-back Josh McCulloch have left both left the Academy."

Hibernian FC’s Director of Football Brian McDermott added: “I would like to thank Aiden, Kevin and Mikey for their commitment and effort during their time with us. I wish them all the best for the future.”