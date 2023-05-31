Police are appealing for information following the collision on Fielden Street at the junction with Fielden Place on Monday.

The incident happened around 8.40am and involved a cyclist and a grey Audi A3.

Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man, the cyclist, was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

His current condition is described as critical.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.



“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0737 of Monday, 29 May, 2023.”