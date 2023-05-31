New data released by Public Health Scotland appears to show a decline in the number of consultations being carried out by family doctors, but what's really going on?

GP appointments



The statistics relate to "direct encounters" between GPs and patients. This can cover a range of consultations, including doctors seeing patients face-to-face in GP surgeries or other community clinics, home visits, video and telephone consultations, and via email.

It only covers "in-hours" activity, however, not patient contacts that take place at GP out-of-hours services in hospitals.

According to Tuesday’s PHS update, GPs in Scotland recorded a total of 1,688,309 direct contacts in March this year. This compares to 1,840,658 in March 2022 – a year-on-year decrease of just over 152,000 patient consultations (8.3 per cent).

There are a few things worth noting, however.

Firstly, March 2022 was unusually busy even compared to pre-pandemic activity. In both March 2018 and March 2019, the number of direct GP-patient encounters recorded was 1.69m. On that basis then, should March 2023 be couched as a "return to normal" instead of a worrying decline?

That might be the case, except that we know that demand for GP appointments has soared while the real-terms size of the workforce is shrinking, which means that on average people are waiting longer to see a GP and the number of patients per GP is also growing.

How are people seeing GPs?





Covid restrictions resulted in a huge increase in the number of GP consultations being carried out remotely, via telephone, videolink or email.

For some patients this was more convenient, but restricted access to face-to-face appointments became a source of controversy as the pandemic wore on amid fears that it could increase the risk of delayed or misdiagnosis.

The latest PHS figures provide a breakdown for virtual versus physical appointments.

They show that there were 1.16 million face-to-face consultations in March 2023 – the highest number since the pandemic began. This compares to around 526,000 virtual GP consultations, meaning that face-to-face appointments now account for more than two thirds (69%) of all GP-patient encounters.

Back in March 2022, 61% of GP consultations were done face-to-face. As social distancing and other Covid restrictions on healthcare settings have eased, the number of patients who can be seen in-person in GP surgeries has increased.

GPs have responded to pressure to increase face-to-face appointments (many doctors also prefer to see patients in-person), but this has had the effect of squeezing availability. An increase in the proportion of physical appointments – which take longer – will inevitably have the effect of reducing the overall number of 'direct encounters' carried out.

It is also important to note that seeing patients is only one element of a GP's day. The statistics on patient encounters do not reflect time spent on other patient-related administration such as communication with secondary care (writing referral letters), requests for laboratory or radiology tests, or reading and recording results.

Crisis in general practice?





According to a report from BMA Scotland last week, one in 10 GP practices in Scotland have now formally closed their lists to new patients (rising to 40% in Fife, and 21% in Tayside). This was once a rare measure, but it is becoming increasingly common as a means of curbing demand.

The same report found that the number of patients registered per full-time GP had climbed from fewer than 1,500 in 2011 to 1,687 by 2022. This reflects both an increase in the number of patients registered (a larger proportion of whom are over-65 and sicker compared to a decade ago, and therefore requiring more care) as well as a drop in the number of whole-time equivalent (WTE) GPs (from an estimated 3,675 in 2013 to 3,494 in 2022, excluding trainees).

On the one hand, the general practice workforce is becoming more female (and female GPs are more likely to work part-time), but there has also been a shift in the salaried-to-partner GP ratio (salaried GPs, who make up a growing share of the profession, tend to be younger and are also more likely to work less than full-time compared to GP partners who own practices).

Audit Scotland repeatedly warned of a looming crisis in the GP workforce as senior clinicians retire, even before the pandemic.

Lothian – one of the worst affected areas for GP practices collapsing – exemplifies the problem.

While the number of registered patients in the region has increased by 8% in the past five years, the shortfall in full-time GPs has ballooned from an estimated 6.6 in 2013 to 66 in 2022.

