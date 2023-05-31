Trossachs Holiday Park in Loch Lomond has been announced as the winner of the ‘Best Holiday Park’ award at the prestigious Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023.
The Scottish Hospitality Awards celebrates excellence in Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry, recognising outstanding businesses and individuals.
The awards highlight the very best in holiday parks, hotels, restaurants and other sectors within the industry. Staff at the Trossachs Holiday Park attended the ceremony in Glasgow with high hopes after being finalists in 2022, and are proud their hard work and dedication proved enough to clinch the title.
A spokesperson said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to all our incredible holiday home owners and visitors. We literally couldn’t have done it without you!”
The park offers a range of accommodation options available from lodges and static caravans to glamping pods and touring pitches. A wide range of holiday homes are available for sale so you can enjoy this wonderful location all year round.
Having your own little piece of the countryside to retreat to is the dream. Somewhere to switch off, wind down and spend time with the ones you love.
On-site Sales Manager Steven Smail said: “Having your own little piece of the countryside to retreat to is the dream. Somewhere to switch off, wind down and spend time with the ones you love. But owning a holiday home is often the preserve of a select few. We’re passionate about changing this, to make the benefits of holiday home ownership available to everyone.
"We understand that buying a holiday home is a once in a lifetime experience for our customers, and something that they work towards and save for throughout their working lives. We’ve made our prices the most competitive in the market, so your dream holiday home could soon be a reality.”
Situated between Loch Lomond and Loch Katrine, the park is in the ideal location to explore “The Great Outdoors, with closes proximity to the Campsie Fells and Ben Lomond, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
Perfect for walking, cycling, photography, fishing or golf, it’s all on your doorstep.
For more information call Sales Manager Steven on 07908 241756 or visit website www.horizonholidayparks.co.uk
