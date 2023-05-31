Fire crews are in attendance at the scene at the historic Tontine Building in the Trongate area of the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the scene at 1:07pm on Wednesday.

A video on social media shows thick plumes of black smoke coming from the building.

A SFRS spokesperson said four fire engines and a height appliance have been dispatched to the scene.

Police have also sealed off High Street to vehicles amid the ongoing incident.

A SFRS spokesperson told The Herald: "We are currently in attendance at a building fire on Albion Street in Glasgow.

"There are five appliances at the scene.

"We received the initial call about the incident at 1.07pm."