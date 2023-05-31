Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the historic Tontine Building in Glasgow city centre.
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to reports of a building fire in the Trongate area of the city at 1:07pm on Wednesday.
A video on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke coming from the building.
To tine building Glasgow on fire #glasgow #fire #glasgownews pic.twitter.com/IyCbNT6NHc— Graeme (@graemebrown86) May 31, 2023
The SFRS mobilised four fire engines and a height appliance to the scene.
Firefighters extinguished a fire within the structure's ground floor, with crews leaving the scene after making the area safe.
There were no casualties reported.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.07pm on Wednesday, 31 May to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.
"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the city's Albion Street, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the structure's ground floor.
"Crews left the scene after working to make the area safe.
"There were no casualties."
