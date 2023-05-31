The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to reports of a building fire in the Trongate area of the city at 1:07pm on Wednesday.

A video on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke coming from the building.

The SFRS mobilised four fire engines and a height appliance to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished a fire within the structure's ground floor, with crews leaving the scene after making the area safe.

There were no casualties reported.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 1.07pm on Wednesday, 31 May to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the city's Albion Street, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the structure's ground floor.

"Crews left the scene after working to make the area safe.

"There were no casualties."