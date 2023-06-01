The company, Tracks Ltd, is holding a valuation day at a city hotel, on the 60th anniversary of the first-ever Beatles concert in Glasgow.

The Fab Four made their Glasgow debut on Friday, June 7, 1963, at the Renfield Street Odeon as part a Roy Orbison package tour. Throughout the tour they played a set of seven songs - ‘Some Other Guy’, ‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’, ‘Love Me Do’, ‘From Me To You’, ‘Please Please Me’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist And Shout’.

The market for music memorabilia from the 1960s and 1970s has boomed in recent years, especially as people who were teenagers in those decades now have enough money to invest in buying memorabilia.

According to Tracks, autographs and written material are of "great interest" to collectors. The signatures of The Beatles have always brought the most money.

A "good, clean" set of autographs can fetch upwards of £4,000, and a set from 1967, the year of their landmark album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, are valued in excess of £5,000.

Album sleeves autographed by The Beatles are valued at £15,000 to £20,000 and even more if signed on one of the later releases.

For another heritage rock act, Led Zeppelin, which disbanded in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham, signatures are valued at £8,000; signed albums between £8000 and £10,000; and concert posters, £10,000. Humbler but still valuable Zeppelin items are of interest: handbills are valued at £500, concert programmes at £50 and concert tickets at £75.

Memorabilia relating to Jimi Hendrix or the Rolling Stones can also fetch keen prices.

Tracks says that a 1960s Stones concert poster is worth around £10,000 whereas on from the 1970s poster is worth around £400. Mick Jagger & co played the Glasgow Barrowland venue in January 1964. The Rolling Stones at the Glasgow Barrowland in January 1964 (Image: Copyright Tracks Ltd)

But items relating to such punk acts as the Sex Pistols and the Clash can also command good prices.

According to Tracks, posters from the Sex Pistols tour of 1976, during which most of the concerts were cancelled, can bring £2000 to £3000 if in excellent condition.

A good peak-period poster from a Clash concert from 1976 or 1977 could bring around £2000.

A cult has grown up around the Manchester band, Joy Division, and associated memorabilia has risen in price recently. A letter written by their deceased lead vocalist Ian Curtis could raise around £2000 to £3000. Artefacts relating to another Manchester band, the Smiths are also in constant demand.

Tracks is now asking for any Scots collectors to bring their rock memorabilia to Sunday's event at the Radisson Red Glasgow Hotel, close to the OVO Hydro.

Gareth Wilson, adminstrator at Chorley, Lancs-based Tracks, said: "In terms of the Beatles we're looking for anything vintage from the 1960s, when they played the city - concert poster, flyers, tickets, autographs.

"But of course it's more than just the Beatles. It's any band that was popular across the board in that era. Autographed items are always of considerable interest. If you have a signed Beatles album, you can name your price, really.

"We can make a valuation or an offer, which they're more than welcome to take us up on", he added. "We can buy it on the day, or of course they can go away and think about it, and come back to us at a later date. It's entirely up to the person, really."

Tracks was established in 1989 and has held regular valuation events across the country.

The company's own website offers a great deal of memorabilia relating to the Beatles, Stones and other acts, all for sale.

A Beatles Scottish tour programme from April 1964 is available for £550 or £595.

Leading Scottish groups get a look-in, too.

A handbill flyer for a Simple Minds concert in 1979 at the Liverpool venue, Eric’s, is available for £200, while a poster for their 1982 gig at the Hacienda, Manchester, can be yours for £195.

A sheet signed by Nazareth, in Germany in the 1970s, is available for £150.

* Radisson Red Glasgow Hotel, Glasgow, Sunday, June 4, 10:30am to 4pm. Studio 3 Room, behind reception. Admission is free.

