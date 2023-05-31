The Canada international has been released from the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The 33-year-old spent ten seasons at McDiarmid Park, lifting two Scottish Cups, one League cup, and competing in five European campaigns.

Ultimately, the wide midfielder leaves Saints as a legend and arguably their greatest-ever player.

It remains to be seen where his future lies heading into next season.

But reflecting on his decade spent with his boyhood team, Spoony has sent his heartfelt thanks to the fans.

He wrote: “After 10 magnificent years playing at the club I grew up supporting, my time has come to an end,” said Wotherspoon.

“The memories created throughout my time at St Johnstone have been incredible and will never be forgotten.

“Firstly I’d like to thank the players I have had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with.

“Such a great group of lads who have supported and shown me great friendships.

“To the managers I have had, the pleasure of working under and had so much success with – thank you for giving me the chance to play for the team I love!

“To the backroom staff and other staff members that work in the club who have helped me over the years, I am truly grateful for everything you have done for me.

“A big thank you and love to my wife and kids for their support over the 10 years. It’s been so hard on them but they were always there for me through the highs and the lows.

“My biggest thank you is to YOU, the fans. The amount of messages and posts I have received over these past two days has been overwhelming and I want to thank you for supporting me and allowing me to play for the team we all love.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this club means to me as a fan and a player. It will always have a place in my heart.”

