Curtis Main headlines the list of players who will depart the club in the coming days when their contracts expire.

The powerful striker will be joined by Charles Dunne, Joe Shaughnessy, and Richard Tait in heading for the St Mirren exit door.

Main, Dunne, and captain Shaughnessy were all offered new deals but opted to turn them down in favour of seeking a new challenge.

A club statement reads: "Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, the club can provide supporters with an update on the squad.

"We can confirm that Caolan Boyd-Munce has agreed a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until summer 2024 with an appearance-based option for another year. He is among a core of players under contract for the new season with a full list below.

"Offers were made to Charles Dunne, Curtis Main and captain Joe Shaughnessy, but all three have decided that their futures lie elsewhere. With over 250 combined appearances between them, we thank them immensely for their respective contributions to St Mirren and wish them the very best in their new challenges.

"Richard Tait also departs after almost three years at the club where he made 87 appearances and scored three goals. We sincerely thank Richard for his contributions and wish him the very best in whatever comes next.

"Tony Watt and Thierry Small have returned to their parent clubs, Dundee United and Southampton, respectively. We thank them for their time at St Mirren and wish them all the best for their future.

"An offer to Youth Academy graduate Jay Henderson remains on the table. The club is working hard to add to the core of players already in the squad and will update supporters as this progresses."

Those leaving the club: Charles Dunne, Curtis Main, Joe Shaughnessy, and Richard Tait.

Returning to parent clubs: Thierry Small and Tony Watt.

Offer made: Jay Henderson.

Contracted players for 2023/24 season: Trevor Carson, Scott Tanser, Richard Taylor, Mark O’Hara, Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Flynn, Eamonn Brophy, Greg Kiltie, Alex Gogic, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Keanu Baccus, Alex Greive, Marcus Fraser, Ryan Strain, Lewis Jamieson, Kieran Offord, Peter Urminsky, Declan Gallagher, Luke Kenny.

