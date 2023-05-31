Less than 24 hours before enforcement was set to begin in an area of Glasgow city centre, a ruling by the Court of Session in Edinburgh could have put a temporary halt to the scheme.

An announcement that the council was to be taken to court over its plans came just hours before a media call organised by Glasgow City Council.

The LEZ, which runs from the River Clyde in the south, High Street/Saltmarket in the east and the M8 to the north and west, is to come into force for private vehicles from June 1.

However, a local motor trade repair firm from the Townhead area of the city, which sits inside the zone, initiated court action claiming the move will put them out of business.

Patons Accident Repair Centre, a 60-year-old firm, said the LEZ could wipe out more than one-third of its business as it deals with a high volume of non-compliant vehicles.

However, lawyers for the firm have failed to secure an interim order to halt the enforcement phase of the LEZ that would have allowed for a judicial review.

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.

The LEZ means petrol vehicles that are not compliant with Euro4 standards, generally those registered before 2006, will not be allowed to enter the zone, nor will diesel vehicles in the Euro6 class, which is mostly before 2015.

Earlier this week the Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy backed calls from the local Labour group for an extension for city-based charities and volunteers to ensure their vehicles are compliant, despite Labour councillors having voted in favour of the plans.

A political spat also broke out over whether the LEZ enforcement unfairly penalising working class Glaswegians with older cars.

The scheme, the first of four low emissions zones to be launched in Scotland, has caused concern from other quarters such as the taxi industry and nighttime economy trades.

Cab drivers have, since the end of March, been allowed to apply for an exemption that would let them continue to drive current vehicles until June next year, but many have not yet applied.

It is expected that cab numbers will fall when the LEZ comes in to force and as it comes closer to the end of the 12 month exemption period, according to unions.

Across Scotland more than a fifth of vehicles do not meet emissions standards with the lowest compliance being among diesel cars.

Glasgow’s NO2 emissions levels are within recommended limits but are still well above the World Health Organisation air quality guideline.