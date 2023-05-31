The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was first alerted to the blaze near a farm in Cannich on Sunday afternoon, with almost 3,000 hectares set ablaze by Tuesday.

Dr Thomas Smith warned the wildfire could become Scotland's largest on record, ahead of a 2019 fire in May 2019 in between Melvich and Strathy, Sutherland which covered 5,430 hectares.

The area is home to the Corrimony Nature Reserve, and it was confirmed on Wednesday that the fire had spread to that area.

An RSPB Scotland spokesperson said: “RSPB Scotland is currently working with Scottish Fire and Rescue and other landowners to control a wildfire at Cannich, which has spread onto our Corrimony Nature Reserve, primarily affecting areas of birch woodland and heather moorland.

"This will have impacted ground nesting birds, including Black Grouse, as well as other wildlife such as invertebrates and Common Lizards.”

At the peak of the efforts to contain the flames near Cannich, nine fire engines were sent to the scene.

On Monday, a helicopter was sent to waterbomb the area and five crews remained at the scene on Tuesday.

Two firefighters have also been airlifted to hospital after they were injured near the scene of the blaze.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) said the accident, which saw two people injured, involved an overturned vehicle.

One of the injured was transported to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by SCAA, while their specialist team accompanied the other casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a coastguard helicopter.