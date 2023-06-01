Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has launched a scathing attack on St Mirren's Thierry Small for his lunge on him which will cause him to miss North Macedonia's match against England.
Miovski was stretchered off in the Dons' last home game against St Mirren, where they secured a third-place finish and qualified for guaranteed European football until Christmas...if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.
He has confirmed he will be fit for the start of Aberdeen's pre-season campaign which starts in the middle of next month, but he will miss North Macedonia's Euro 2024 qualifiers against England and Ukraine.
And he remains stunned at the tackle from England Under 18s ace Small, who was on loan from Southampton, which caused him ankle ligament damage.
Miovski said: "Honestly, I still can't understand how a professional footballer, albeit a young one, but an English representative, could react like that.
"Only luck saved me from a more serious injury. At first I really feared the worst.
"However, the scan showed that I have no problem and what is damaged will be rehabilitated by the body itself and that there is no need for an operation.
"On the one hand, it's a shame such a good season ended this way, but on the other hand, I'm happy that I suffered no serious injury.
"I should be fit by July 10 and start pre-season training with the team.
"But I am also sorry this happened when I should be playing for my country. We are playing seriously important matches against Ukraine and England.
"England will be very hard and I am disappointed I won't be able to help the team.
"However, I am sure that even without me, the boys and the coach Blagoja Milevski will find a way to surprise the favourite. I believe in them and in a successful start to the qualifications."
