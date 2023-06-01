Livingston manager Davie Martindale insists he will not sell Joel Nouble for anything less than £1million after revealing that the striker is attracting interest from France and Belgium.
Martindale is bracing himself for the summer departure of his attacking talisman with the 27-year-old having shone in the Scottish Premiership since returning from an initial loan spell at Arbroath 18 months ago.
The Lions triggered a one-year extension in the striker’s contract in March and are now looking to cash in on the player amid the backdrop of Martindale having to make £200,000 cuts to his budget.
But Martindale has warned potential suitors that there is no chance he will sell the 27-year-old on the cheap.
Martindale said: “I’m looking for seven figures and then I can have a conversation with (CEO) John Ward about how we can maybe use that money to increase the budget because we’re having to cut our cloth.
“We really need that money now but we don’t have it now.
“He has been absolutely huge for us. He has everything, game intelligence, physique, technical ability.
“I’ve had a couple of agents from the Belgian top flight, Ligue 1 in France being in touch.
"I think there is a lot more to come from Joel, with a good wind behind him he could find himself playing top level in England.
“I think Joel has been brilliant, I think I’m a good judge on Scottish football and I believe he can play top level in Scotland, I believe he can play in the English Championship.
“If he picks the right club I think he could play in the English Premier League in two years.”
Martindale is keen to conclude any business for Nouble as soon as possible to give himself time to find a replacement.
The Livingston boss recalls how he lost out on players in summer 2020 prior to Lyndon Dykes making a £2 million switch to Queens Park Rangers.
He added: “I was in for two strikers when Lyndon was meant to be leaving.
“I had no control over when he went.
“It’s not ideal to be losing a player late August because I cannot afford to bring in a replacement for let’s say Joel Nouble.
“That is what hampered us that season.
“No-one is going to wait on Davie Martindale until the end of August on the basis that Joel Nouble leaves, we don’t have the finances to do that.
"Until that happens my hands are tied.
“I’ve got to hope we can get business done earlier for everyone’s sake, not just Joel’s.”
