The wide man was stretchered off 10 minutes from time in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby in obvious pain and distress following an awkward landing.

The 26-year-old is now expected to be sidelined for a ‘significant period of time’ as he begins his lengthy rehabilitation.

The Scotland cap is expected to be in a protective boot for at least six weeks and full recovery can take anything between six and nine months.

It is a massive blow for both Hibs and Cadden, who missed just one match all season for the Easter Road outfit.

However, there was better news on Jake Doyle-Hayes after the midfielder was also taken off injured in the 1-1 draw with Hearts.

It was initially feared the former St Mirren player had suffered a dislocation.

But hospital tests have instead diagnosed damage to his shoulder ‘girdle’ and the Irishman should be back in action for the start of next season.

Johnson said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery.

“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

“We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario.

“Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”