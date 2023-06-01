‘Devastated’ Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has backed Chris Cadden to come back ‘fitter and stronger’ after surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon.
The wide man was stretchered off 10 minutes from time in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby in obvious pain and distress following an awkward landing.
The 26-year-old is now expected to be sidelined for a ‘significant period of time’ as he begins his lengthy rehabilitation.
The Scotland cap is expected to be in a protective boot for at least six weeks and full recovery can take anything between six and nine months.
It is a massive blow for both Hibs and Cadden, who missed just one match all season for the Easter Road outfit.
However, there was better news on Jake Doyle-Hayes after the midfielder was also taken off injured in the 1-1 draw with Hearts.
READ MORE: Derek McInnes in Kilmarnock 'start afresh' Tony Docherty admission
It was initially feared the former St Mirren player had suffered a dislocation.
But hospital tests have instead diagnosed damage to his shoulder ‘girdle’ and the Irishman should be back in action for the start of next season.
Johnson said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery.
“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.
“We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.
“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario.
“Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here