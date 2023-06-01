‘Devastated’ Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has backed Chris Cadden to come back ‘fitter and stronger’ after surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon.

The wide man was stretchered off 10 minutes from time in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby in obvious pain and distress following an awkward landing.

The 26-year-old is now expected to be sidelined for a ‘significant period of time’ as he begins his lengthy rehabilitation.

The Scotland cap is expected to be in a protective boot for at least six weeks and full recovery can take anything between six and nine months.

It is a massive blow for both Hibs and Cadden, who missed just one match all season for the Easter Road outfit.

However, there was better news on Jake Doyle-Hayes after the midfielder was also taken off injured in the 1-1 draw with Hearts.

It was initially feared the former St Mirren player had suffered a dislocation.

But hospital tests have instead diagnosed damage to his shoulder ‘girdle’ and the Irishman should be back in action for the start of next season.

Johnson said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery.

“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

“We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario.

“Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”