A road has closed to traffic in Perthshire after an accident involving a bin lorry.

Police were called to the A85 near Lochearnhead on Thursday afternoon to reports of a lorry in a ditch.

Emergency services are currently at scene directing traffic.

Police said there are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.15pm on Thursday, 1 June, 2023 we were made aware of a lorry in a ditch on the A85 near Lochearnhead.

"There were no reports of injuries.

"The road is closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle."