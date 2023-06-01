Police were called to the A85 near Lochearnhead on Thursday afternoon to reports of a lorry in a ditch.

Emergency services are currently at scene directing traffic.

Police said there are no reports of any injuries.

NEW❗ ⌚ 15:24#A85 Lochearnhead



⛔ CLOSED⛔ in both directions to allow for recovery of a bin lorry following an earlier collision... That's rubbish!



Emergency services are at scene directing traffic🚔 @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/9TmJ82JsN2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 1, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.15pm on Thursday, 1 June, 2023 we were made aware of a lorry in a ditch on the A85 near Lochearnhead.

"There were no reports of injuries.

"The road is closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle."