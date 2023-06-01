The right-back joins the Dons on a two-year deal following his departure from Livingston upon the expiry of his contract.

The 29-year-old becomes Barry Robson's first summer signing.

The ex-Lions captain arrives at the club having made 150 appearances for the West Lothian outfit, where he put in a series of highly-impressive performances.

Devlin is said to have had a number of offers on the table with his future up in the air this summer. So, Robson is delighted to get his man.

“Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here,” said Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

“He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous Clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”

Devlin is eagerly anticipating the new challenge that awaits him at Pittodrie next season.

He said: “It’s great to be an Aberdeen player and I am really looking forward to the season ahead.

“Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move. The way the manager wants to take the Club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision. Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.

“The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction.

“I’ve had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I’ve been given.”

