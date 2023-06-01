Aberdeen have officially confirmed the signing of Nicky Devlin.
The right-back joins the Dons on a two-year deal following his departure from Livingston upon the expiry of his contract.
The 29-year-old becomes Barry Robson's first summer signing.
The ex-Lions captain arrives at the club having made 150 appearances for the West Lothian outfit, where he put in a series of highly-impressive performances.
Devlin is said to have had a number of offers on the table with his future up in the air this summer. So, Robson is delighted to get his man.
“Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here,” said Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.
“He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous Clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”
Devlin is eagerly anticipating the new challenge that awaits him at Pittodrie next season.
READ MORE: Derek McInnes in Kilmarnock 'start afresh' Tony Docherty admission
He said: “It’s great to be an Aberdeen player and I am really looking forward to the season ahead.
“Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move. The way the manager wants to take the Club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision. Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.
“The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction.
“I’ve had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I’ve been given.”
At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here