Pride is marked in June to coincide with the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City’s Greenwich Village that sparked an ignition of the LGBTQ rights movement in the United States.



How can we celebrate in Glasgow?

Want to celebrate? The Proud Scotland Awards are happening in Glasgow this weekend, back for the fifth year, and celebrating the achievements of LGBT+ people and their allies.

Pride MardiGla returns to Glasgow on July 15 and will feature Horse as the headline act.

Last year's event was the largest Pride march Scotland has ever seen so there's a challenge to beat that this year.

From what we hear, though, organisers are pretty confident of a significant turn out.

There are events across Scotland for Pride Month, including Edinburgh Pride on Saturday, June 24. It's the longest running Pride in Scotland, going back to 1988.



Is there a theme in Glasgow this year?

There sure is. Glasgow's Pride will be held on July 15 and, in another world first, will place the role of women in the LGBT+ equality movement as its theme.

In previous years there has been a focus on different issues - last year was bisexuality.

Scottish singer-songwriter Horse has been named Queen of Pride and she was at the official launch of the new bus fleet.

She said: "I’m thrilled to be a part of this year’s Glasgow Pride and to officially launch Glasgow’s first Pride Bus.

"I’m so proud that from our small but mighty city we are leading the way in inclusivity."

Why do those buses look like that?

Thanks to First Bus. The transport operator has agreed a partnership with Glasgow's Pride and today, to officially mark the start of International Pride Month, a set of new double decker buses made their inaugural appearance at George Square in the heart of Glasgow.

The Glasgow Pride fleet will feature six buses in total - making it the largest Pride fleet in the world - and passengers will be able to travel on the vehicles on routes around the city.

Organisers said the design features the colour blue to acknowledge LGBT+ allies while the Pride flag adorns the side. It also shows off the logo of the European Pride Organisers Association, the first time that's been featured on a bus.

Crucially, they also feature the words Love Wins.

Euan McLeod, Executive Director of the LGBT+ Cooperative, said: "It’s brilliant to secure this long-term partnership with First Bus because Pride, to us, is never just about one month.

"We can’t wait to see the full fleet of Love Wins buses servicing Glasgow all year round, and we look forward to bringing our wealth of experience to our work with First Bus as we collaborate on their long-term commitments to raise visibility of, and support to, the LGBT+ community.

"Glasgow built the ships that sailed the word, the steam trains of empire, the cable car system of San Francisco and will now lead the world in Pride buses taking the message of equality to every corner of our city region."

David Christian, Head of HR at First Bus Scotland, added: "Our new fleet of buses have been designed to both celebrate and show our support for the LGBT+ community, and we’re proud to launch such a beautiful, visual demonstration of this to both our workforce, our customers and the communities that we serve.

"We’re excited to be marking the start of our partnership with Glasgow’s Pride and are confident that, working together, we can achieve an even more diverse and inclusive business."