The new measure came into force on Thursday, after a late legal challenge was thrown out by the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The scheme is the first of its kind in Scotland, and follows an initial bus-only phase which began in 2018.

Its supporters claim it will improve the air quality in the city centre, opponents have cited the cost of retro-fitting vehicles and a lack of decent public transport in Glasgow.

On day one our writer-at-large Kevin McKenna was on the scene guaging the mood among hospitality owners and taxi drivers.

Catriona Stewart wrote about her beloved car Stella, while arguing that opponents of the LEZ really just need to get a grip.

Meanwhile Vicky Allan revealed the city centre is already within reach of the 40µg/m3 limit originally set by the EU.

