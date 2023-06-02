Gray wrote his name into Scottish football folklore with the goal that ended Hibs’ agonising 114-year wait for the Scottish Cup.

The full-back instantly became an Easter Road icon with the match-winning header in injury-time in the historic 3-2 victory over Rangers in 2016.

Now 35, Gray hung up his boots two years ago to join the backroom team of then manager Jack Ross and, with two spells as caretaker boss, has survived the dugout upheaval that now sees Lee Johnson in charge.

On his retirement in 2021, after seven years as a player, it was revealed the former Manchester United and Preston North End defender would be honoured with a testimonial ‘in the near future’.

And that is finally ready to come to fruition, with plans for a special dinner on September 9 and a testimonial match on October 15.

A statement read: “Hibernian FC supporters will be able to celebrate the career of ‘Sir’ David Gray as his testimonial year has been confirmed.

“Gray’s stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Hampden in 2016 earned him a place in Easter Road folklore as he captained the first Hibs side to win the Scottish Cup in 114 years – a moment that also saw him ‘anointed’ Sir David Gray by the eternally-grateful Hibees faithful.

“The now 35-year-old has had nine glorious years with the Hibees, seven as a player making 177 appearances scoring 15 goals, and currently two years as first-team coach at Easter Road.

“We will now all be able to say ‘Thank You, Sir David Gray’ properly during his testimonial year.”