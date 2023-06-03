Poppy Fletcher of Heriot’s Blues was last night named Women’s National League player of the season at the end of a campaign which saw the front-row forward make 11 appearances for the Edinburgh club and be named player of the match in five of them.
The 19-year-old former North Berwick High School pupil also impressed with the Thistles in the Celtic Challenge.
Mark McCornick of Newton Stewart was announced as the Men’s National League player of the season after picking up no fewer than 12 player-of-the-match awards in his 19 appearances. The No.8 helped his club to a second-place finish in National 2 as they were pipped for promotion by Glasgow Accies on the narrowest possible points-differential margin.
In all, 15 prizes were handed out at Scottish Rugby’s Club Awards dinner at Murrayfield.
Other highlights included the naming of Strathendrick, whose senior men’s team play in West Division 2, as Community Club of the Season.
SCOTTISH RUGBY NATIONAL COMMUNITY RECOGNITION AWARDS 2023
Young Person’s Award: Georgia Steel (Waysider Drumpellier)
Volunteer of the Season in youth rugby: David Irvine (Wigtownshire)
Volunteer of the Season in schools rugby: Chris Jubb (Wallace High School)
Volunteer of the Season in adult rugby: Erland Drever (Orkney)
Community Match Official of the Season: Steven Dyer (Borders Rugby Referee Society)
Community Club of the Season: Strathendrick
Men’s National League Player of the Season: Mark McCornick (Newton Stewart)
Women’s National League Player of the Season: Poppy Fletcher (Heriot’s Blues)
Men’s Regional Leagues Player of the Season: Adam Monaghan (Ardrossan Accies)
Women’s Regional Leagues Player of the Season: Nicole Barlow (Annan Warriors)
Men’s Try of the Season: Ronan McKean (Hawick)
Women’s Try of the Season: Emma Barlow (Hillhead Jordanhill).
National Panel Match Official of the Season: Calum Worsley.
Spirit of Rugby awards:
Julie Coutts (Ellon)
John and Senga Johnston (Ayrshire Clan).
