Both clubs have been accused of breaching disciplinary rule 204, which carries financial punishments ranging from £2,500 for a ‘lower end’ offence to a maximum of £20,000.

No individuals from either team have been identified for further censure as yet after the governing body’s compliance officer, Martin Black, studied footage of the unsavoury incident.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson and defender Rocky Bushiri, and Hearts goalkeeper Ross Stewart and goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher were all issued with red cards on the day.

It remains to be seen whether Johnson will be dealt with separately for the role he played or if he has escaped any further punishment.

The Easter Road boss served a one-match touchline suspension against Motherwell in April after receiving a fourth yellow card due to his dugout antics this season.

Last Saturday’s derby finished in a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle and in the immediate aftermath players and staff from the capital rivals became embroiled in a chaotic scuffle.

The result meant Hearts finished in fourth to guarantee European football and prevented Hibs from leapfrogging them from fifth on the final day of the campaign.

The fracas was sparked when managers Lee Johnson and Steven Naismith shook hands and exchanged words after the full-time whistle, with pictures appearing to show the Hibs manager lashing out at his counterpart.

Members of both backroom teams then got involved before the ugly disturbance moved onto the pitch as tempers frayed further.

Disciplinary rule 204 says that ‘all clubs and recognised football bodies shall procure that its officials, team staff, employees and players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times during and/or after a match’.

It further states that clubs are responsible for ensuring that staff and players refrain from ‘becoming involved in a confrontation’, ‘conduct that is likely to lead or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation’ or ‘conduct that may otherwise incite disorder’.

The clubs face a Hampden hearing on June 29.