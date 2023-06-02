Joe Shaughnessy has joined Dundee.
The defender, who has played over 250 games in Scottish football, has become Tony Docherty's first signing at Dens Park.
The Irishman's contract at St Mirren will expire next week, and he will join up with his new teammates in pre-season.
Docherty previously worked with the 30-year-old at Aberdeen when he served as No.2 under Derek McInnes.
Joe's joining the Dee!
Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Joe Shaughnessy has committed to joining the club when his contract with St Mirren ends next week.
Read the full announcement on the club website.https://t.co/qIWL5k9XGS#thedee pic.twitter.com/GSoHOcBEKg
The player said: “I am really excited to get started at Dundee and work with the manager again. I’ve had positive chats with him over the last few days and I can’t wait to get in for the first day of pre-season and get started."
Tony Docherty said: “I worked with Joe as a young player at Aberdeen and he is the type of person I want at this football club. I know what I’m getting with Joe. He has a great work ethic and attitude.
"He has great experience of the league having captained both St Mirren and St Johnstone. There was a lot of competition from other clubs to get him, so I’m delighted he has chosen to sign for us.”
