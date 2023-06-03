Services between Lochboisdale on South Uist and Mallaig have been axed from today until June 30.

It comes as the route's MV Lord of the Isles was redeployed to assist Islay.

The MV Hebridean Isles, one of the oldest vessels in operation on the network and serves Islay, entered the dry dock on Wednesday.

But Islay's MV Finlaggan will also leave service and head for the dry dock on Saturday.

As a result, South Uist islanders will have to rely on additional services on the Sound of Barra starting from Monday.

Mary Schmoller, chairwoman of Stòras Uibhist, raised fears it will impact the island's population.

She told the BBC: "If you can't come and go as you need to, why would you stay? We are supposed to be a repopulation zone.

"It is just madness. It is absolute utter incompetence on the part of CalMac to give us two days notice."

Calum Scott MacAulay from The Lochboisdale Hotel said the impact of the cancellations on business was "massive".

He questioned the "automatic reaction of CalMac" to pull their ferry service to support others.

"This has been going on for years, this is not the first time.

"To give you an idea of the scale of impact. At the drop of the hat they pulled our route - on Friday night I lost eight rooms, on Saturday night I lost eight rooms."

Services to between the mainland and South Uist were also cancelled from April until mid-May.

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart told BBC Radio Scotland: "I continue to listen to islanders and in particular to those folks from South Uist because I recognise they have been impacted more than anyone else.

We need to build more resilience into the fleet which we are doing and I am very pleased that we are investing in six new vessels to enter service in the next few years.

"That does not give comfort to the folk South Uist at this moment but we will be doing everything possible to try and ensure we can get Lochboisdale service back up and running as soon as possible."

CalMac has assured customers cancellations will be reviewed if the Hebridean Isles is back in service before the end of June.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.

“I apologise for the affect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service.

“MV Alfred has had a temporary repair carried out to her thruster – however, she cannot operate the published timetable as she is unable to operate to Kennacraig and would need to operate to either Troon or Campbeltown, which reduces the number of sailings that could be carried out.

“Therefore, the decision has been taken to retain her on the Arran service.”