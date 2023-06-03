Pictures have shown a Subway restaurant left badly destroyed by a major Paisley fire.
Our sister paper, The Glagow Times, previously reported how the blaze ripped through a building the takeaway at around 8.40pm last night on Causeyside Street.
Now dramatic images have revealed the destruction left inside the store with thick black smoke stains and broken furniture.
They also showed the restaurant in disarray as debris and ash were scattered across the fast food branch.
It comes after heavy smoke poured out of the takeaway shop, nearby the Northern Way pub.
Bystanders were left horrified as mercy crews battled the fire with videos showing them frantically tackling the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed last night that the incident was ongoing and crews had been in attendance.
The Glasgow Times has reached out to them for an update.
The Glasgow Times has also reached out to Subway for a response.
