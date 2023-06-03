Police were called to the scene on Leith Street near its junction with Greenside Row around 7.45pm on Friday.

The 30-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The man's relatives have been made aware of the death.

Another man, 41, was also taken to hospital for treatment while a woman, 46, was arrested in connection with minor assault.

The force locked down the area outside the Omni Centre following the disturbance last night and their investigation is ongoing.

Their extensive enquiries confirmed a number of people were involved.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area working on this investigation.

"The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch.

"I am also keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 4094 of June 2 or call Crimestoppers.