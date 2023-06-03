Kilmarnock have confirmed seven players will leave the club in the summer.
Captain Alan Power is among the first-team players headed for the exit.
Blair Alston, Chris Stokes, Scott Robinson, Calum Waters, Lee Hodson and Dylan McGowan will also move on this summer.
Innes Cameron has signed a new one-year deal with the club, however, with Fraser Murray agreeing new terms until 2025.
A further eight players have left Kilmarnock following loan spells at the club this season.
Jordan Jones, Lewis Mayo, Luke Chambers, Zach Hemming, Ben Chrisene, Christian Doidge, Ryan Alebiosu and Jeriel Dorsett will all return to their parent clubs.
On the squad update, McInnes commented: “It has been rewarding to work with such a dedicated group of players over the past 17 months. I’ve frequently spoken about the importance of ‘togetherness’, and every individual played their part on that front.
“Many of the squad continually put themselves forward for the end of season fight despite carrying knocks, which is a testament to both the individuals and culture we’ve created at the club.”
“While discussions are ongoing with a number of players, I would like to take the opportunity to thank departing members of the squad for their effort and commitment.”
Full squad summary
Departing upon completion of their contract: Alan Power, Blair Alston, Chris Stokes, Scott Robinson, Calum Waters, Lee Hodson, Dylan McGowan.
Returning to parent clubs: Jordan Jones, Lewis Mayo, Luke Chambers, Zach Hemming, Ben Chrisene, Christian Doidge, Ryan Alebiosu, Jeriel Dorsett.
Still in discussion with the club: Ash Taylor, Liam Polworth, Brad Lyons, Jack Sanders, Sam Walker, Liam Donnelly.
Remaining under contract: Daniel Armstrong, Fraser Murray, Kerr McInroy, Rory McKenzie, Joe Wright, Kyle Vassell, David Watson, Bobby Wales, Steven Warnock, Innes Cameron.
