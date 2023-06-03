Celtic fans have joined a march in Glasgow ahead of the Scottish Cup Final.
The Hoops supporters planned a "meet and march" before the game today which will see them walk from Glasgow Green to Hampden stadium.
The event is organised by the Green Brigade to celebrate the team's attempt to land the Treble.
It comes as Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle will compete for the final piece of silverware this season.
However, Police Scotland imposed conditions under section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 which grants officers the right to redirect or halt a procession to prevent disorder or disruption.
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: "I have authorised officers to use powers under Section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 to prevent this procession going ahead on the grounds of public safety and to minimise disruption to the local community.
"Police Scotland’s priority is always public safety and this decision was taken as a last resort after careful consideration of the potential impact of a planned counter-protest.
"Decisions about how to police protests require consideration of complex and often competing rights and issues.
"The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protestors, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder and deescalating tensions."
Giant green flares were let off in the Glasgow Green a sea of football stripes.
Groups could be heard singing and chanting as they prepared to set off on the journey to Hampden.
According to a poster, the walk kicked off at 12pm on Saturday, June 3 and the crowds will arrive at the stadium at 3.30pm.
Police Scotland has confirmed earlier that they will have a "proportionate policing plan" in place to manage the event.
A force spokesperson said: “Glasgow will be much busier than normal on Saturday, June 3, for the Scottish Cup Final.
"Working with our partners, we will have a proportionate policing plan in place to maintain public safety.”
ScotRail previously announced what changes will be in place for the men's Scottish Cup Final.
Extra carriages will be added to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden Park, before and after the match.
A warning has also been issued to travellers to expect trains to be busier than usual and they remind everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on all trains and stations.
