Mark Ridgers 5
Comfortable first save after half an hour but no chance moments later as Kyogo blasted home from close range. Almost gifted Celtic a third with mistake in latter stages but went on to deny Haksabanovic with excellent stop.
Wallace Duffy 7
Given the unenviable job of stopping Maeda in one half and Jota in the other but handled the occasion well. Provided incredible cross assists for Mackay consolation but misjudged flight of ball for Celtic’s third.
Danny Devine 6
Formed a fairly resolute partnership with Deas throughout but was badly punished for any lapses in concentration.
Robbie Deas 5
Lost track of Kyogo for the opener and was relieved to see the striker shoot wide shortly after. Strong in the air and threw his body in the way but just couldn’t contain Celtic attackers.
Cameron Harper 5
Pinned back for the majority of the match in bid to quell Jota, Haksanovic and Abada. Similar to his team-mates, he was just overcome by undeniable Celtic quality and relentless pressure.
Sean Welsh 7
Showed his experience in midfield to snuff out Celtic attacks and show some composure and quality on the ball, particularly in the first half. Just ran out of steam as match wore on.
Scott Allardice 5
Beaten by O’Riley to tee up opener but was one of the more capable Inverness players in driving his side forward on occasion but let down by final ball. Booked.
Jay Henderson 5
The St Mirren loanee wasn’t afforded any time or space on the ball and ended up chasing more than creating in an energy-sapping defensive effort.
David Carson 5
A tireless display in the midfield for Inverness but just couldn’t keep up with Celtic for a full 90 minutes. Booked in first half after kicking ball of downed Jota.
Nathan Shaw 5
Spent most of his evening man-marking McGregor and to his credit he kept the Celtic captain quiet. Unable to seriously threaten in attack.
Billy McKay 5
Isolated in attack for large spells of the game. Had very little service as Celtic dominated so no real sight of goal all evening.
Daniel Mackay (for Henderson, 68) 5
Fairly quiet after his introduction but sparked life into Inverness six minutes from time with terrific header.
Austin Samuels (for McKay, 75) 2
Had little impact after coming off the bench for final 15 minutes.
Zak Delaney (for Devine, 75) 3
Slotted into rearguard without any real issue.
Roddy McGregor (for Allardice, 81) 3
On for final ten minutes.
Aaron Doran (for Shaw, 81) 3
A cameo in his testimonial year for Inverness.
