The collision involved a 75-year-old female pedestrian and a white Mercedes.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Farmington Gardens and Farmington Avenue around 6.50pm yesterday.

However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: The Scottish island that inspired How to Train Your Dragon

The road remained closed for around four hours and officers are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, Glasgow Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 3546 of 3 June, 2023.”