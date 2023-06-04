Travelling from across the globe, a record-breaking number of soldiers and civilians took on a 24-hour challenge across Scotland's hills and glens this weekend.
More than 1,200 people joined the 12th annual Cateran Yomp, which claims to be the toughest event of its kind, in Perthshire.
Hosted by ABF The Soldier's Charity, it is described as the "ultimate charity walk" and sees participants challenged to complete as many as 54 miles in 24 hours.
Participants, aged between 16 and 76, raised a total of £300,000 for the charity.
However, nobody takes the challenge on by themselves, with teams of at least three a requirement for the Cateran Yomp.
After travelling from as far as the US, Lebanon, New Zealand, Ukraine, Italy and Germany, they began the Cateran Trail with a 6am start on Saturday.
The teams could opt for a challenge of 22, 36, or 54 miles around the foothills of the Cairngorms - with the event not ending until the early hours of Sunday morning.
The chief executive of the charity, Major General Tim Hyams CB OBE, emphasised the importance fo the event for raising vital funds.
He said: "The Cateran Yomp is a flagship event for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, and has this year seen record participation.
"I am hugely grateful to every single participant; all of whom have demonstrated significant mental and physical resilience, and an evident sense of teamwork.
"In so doing, they have made a tangible difference to our ability, as the Army’s national charity, to be there for soldiers, for life.”
The long trek was accompanied not just by bright skies and soaring temperatures, but they were also provided with a welcome distraction of live music, magically lit forests and fireworks.
The Cateran Yomp has raised millions of pounds for the charity, with donations funding everything from wheelchair ramps for soldiers’ homes, to respite care and personal recovery plans for injured soldiers returning from the front line.
Over the past 12 months or so, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity has supported around 70,000 members of the Army Family in 45 countries around the world - ranging from the age of just three months to 103 years old.
The idea behind the challenge is based on an infamous long-distance military training march.
Demonstrating the dedication necessary to complete the trek was this year's ambassador - Royal Artillery veteran Lee Harris-Hamer.
The 31-year-old, from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, completed the 'silver' 36-mile challenge in just 13 hours and six minutes.
Joining the Royal Artillery at the age of 17, he was deployed to Afghanistan twice and rose to the rank of Lance Bombardier.
But at the age of 24, a back injury ended his eight-year Army career - pushing him into a struggle with feelings of worthlessness and developed anxiety and depression.
A grant from ABF The Soldiers’ Charity allowed him to use the skills developed in the Army to start his own cleaning business.
The veteran now employs over 40 staff through White Horse Cleaning Services, providing a full suite of cleaning services for commercial premises across North Yorkshire.
This year’s event was sponsored by The Famous Grouse, alongside Dover Fuelling Solutions, Arnold Clark Car and Van Rental, Land Rover Pentland, and Leonardo.
