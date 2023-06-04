Emergency services were called to the collision involving a pedestrian and a red Scania HGV on the M74 around 11.35pm on Saturday.

The incident took place near the on-ramp from Polmadie, Junction 1A and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, just over five miles from the incident, police were called to a crash involving a 75-year-old and a Mercedes at 6.50pm.

The female pedestrian was also pronounced dead at the scene at the junction of Farmington Gardens and Farmington Avenue.

Earlier this year, police and the council launched a road safety working group following a spate of deaths of both cyclists and pedestrians on Glasgow's streets.

In recent months the city saw the death of French cyclist Emma Newman, 22, who died after a collision involving an HGV on the Broomielaw in January.

However, in April councillors were told the council’s road safety team and police have visited the locations of four incidents – but have found no immediate actions to take.

Nigerian student Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, passed away following a crash involving two cars in the city centre on St Vincent Street in February.

And a 64-year-old woman was critically injured after a collision involving a car on Elmbank Street in February. She died weeks later in hospital on March 1.

Appealing for information about the Saturday crash on the M74, Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Despite the time of night, the M74 was still busy with traffic and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 5187 of June 3.”

The road remained closed for around five hours while the force carried out an investigation and cleared the area.