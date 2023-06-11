The Refugee Festival Scotland will see more than 100 events take place across the country between June 16 and June 25 celebrating the new Scots through music, dance, food and community gatherings.

This year it comes against rising concerns about the right to claim asylum amid anti-migratory policies being considered by the UK Government, organisers the Scottish Refugee Council said.

The first day of the festival will, among other events, see professional and young Ukrainian musicians showcase their distinctive music at a Glasgow concert.

Taking place at Greenbank Parish Church, it will “show people that despite all the difficulties we have at the moment that we are still positive and able to create”, Oksana Mavrodii said.

The opera singer and conductor of the Glasgow Philharmonic Male Voice Choir helped open last year’s festival.

She is also organising this year’s To Ukraine With Love event and added: “When people come to the concert, there is always an interchange happening. The different type of communication that is happening.

“The Ukrainian community felt all the warmth and amazing hospitality from Scottish people in this past year so this will be a continuation of that conversation and that support.

“Something that all of us can take out and keep with us forever. It is going to be wonderful.”

But for Ms Mavrodii it goes even deeper than that, it is a chance to display the rich cultural history of Ukraine’s music and to inspire other groups to perform it as well.

A policy of the Soviet Union was to “maintain the superiority of Russian music” and “suppress” what other countries within the union were creating, she explained.

“Because of this, the world does not know anything about our composers.

“I think it is important to show that we are actually a strong independent country with our own culture, our own traditions, not only folk traditions but a classical music tradition.”

The festival will also offer a platform for deep social issues which may often otherwise remain “hiding in plain sight”.

Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland (SOHTIS) will hold a scarf-weaving workshop as part of an initiative which is hoping to put the “hidden crime” in “plain sight”.

Upon the completion of the Weaving 1000 Scarves project, which extends past the festival, wall hangings will be presented to each local authority to “say this is not going to be hidden anymore”.

Chief executive Joy Gillespie said: “In a situation which can feel really hopeless and despairing, we don’t want to put negative images out there.

“A lot of the images around trafficking and modern slavery are all about change and really dark and that is the reality of the situation, people are in the most horrendous circumstances you can imagine.

“However, we believe that there is hope and we want to put beautiful things out there that can tell a story as well.”

She emphasised that the survivors’ lives are so “much more” than their trafficked experiences and the charity works to empower them “so they can live hopeful and fulfilling lives”.

It will be the first time the charity, which is also hosting an exhibition, has taken part in the festival.

Ms Gillespie said: “The fact of the matter in Scotland, 90% of people who have recovered from human trafficking over the past five years are non-native English speakers, predominantly refugees and asylum speakers.

“We want to get people thinking about some of the elements of risk that maybe are not thought of and are maybe forgotten about.”

Familiar events are also involved in the ten days of events with the Perthshire-based Solas Festival taking part for the first time.

The multi-arts festival in Errol Park, which is entering its 14th year, is offering refugees and asylum seekers free attendance between June 16 to 18.

Without coordinating the two festivals chose the same theme, driving home just how in need of hope we are.

Chair Frank Strang said that the festival is always made relevant to the times we are in and in response to the cost-of-living crisis, the focus was placed on “the antidote - kindling hope”.

Among panels about hope and a new book strand, there will also be an emphasis on building community.

“We are going to have a community meal at the festival and eat together on the Sunday,” he revealed.

“But with all of that, one of the best ways you can kindle hope is to have a good time and remember what it is to relax.

“Last year, the Ukrainian Consul General came along and said it was the first time he relaxed since the war started.”

But the small events, such as the Ayr pop-up cafe Baking Borders on June 19, are equally as important to delivering the festival’s ethos of celebrating diversity and inclusion.

It is being organised by women’s group Breaking Borders which was set up just last year by three friends Leah Loftus, Jill Wrighton and Louise Laddell.

The trio wish to address a “gap in long-term integration” for refugees living in the coastal town and the group focuses on “friendship and well-being” during their weekly meet-ups at The Hope Wellbeing Centre.

“What we found is that the passion that unites all cultures is food,” Ms Loftus said about the festival event.

Their pop-up café will see Syrian and Ukrainian refugees offer a taste of their culture alongside a display of photographs labelled ‘Her Shoes’ providing insight into their lives.

The pictures will be accompanied by stories of their meaning such as the first pair bought in Scotland chosen by one Ukrainian refugee.

The group’s tagline also happens to relate to that of this year’s festival – rebuilding hope.

Ms Loftus said: “The thing that gives us hope for the terrible crisis that’s happening at the borders is the resilience of these amazing women.

“They have had so much thrown at them and they are just still standing, looking after their families and putting everyone else first.

“We want people in our town to see how amazing our new Scottish community is.

“We want the communities to feel like they are one. We are not that different. We may have a lot of differences, but we are all human.”

There are events taking place in nearly every corner of the country, even reaching Rothesay on the Isle of Bute which has had its own refugee community since 2015.

SAWA, meaning ‘together’ in Arabic, was introduced in February of last year to aid the integration of both Syrian and Ukrainian refugees.

The group has been running a women’s art class where they have been creating paintings around the festival’s theme of hope.

Three full-time artists living on the island, Larraine Duquemin, William Lindsay and Za Othman, will also contribute to the exhibition.

A Ukrainian artist living in Rothesay, Volodymyr Duryskyi, who was forced to leave his home in Kyiv due to the ongoing conflict in his home country, will also showcase work with the theme of hope on June 16.

SAWA project worker Hugh O’Hagan said: “Something as simple as someone coming [to the exhibition] and trying Syrian or Ukrainian food, it helps bring people together and breaks down barriers.

The full programme of events is available here.