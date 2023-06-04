From Dumfries to Fort William, towns and city's saw the mercury pass 20C.

But temperatures remained just shy of the 24.5C in Stirling on Tuesday which marked the highest temperature of the year so far.

There is, however, a storm brewing off the coast of Portugal and western Spain which could reach the UK in the coming day.

The Spanish Met Office has now named the low-pressure system Storm Oscar.

Greg Dewhurst of the UK Met Office told the Scottish sun the weather system is expected to make landfall in the south of the UK by the weekend.

He added: “The high pressure which has been anchored over the UK for some time shows signs of moving closer to Scandinavia, which reduces our protection from Atlantic weather systems."

But there is still hope Scotland could keep the sunny conditions and the long-term forecast adds it is "more likely to hold onto drier conditions".